John Muir fourth graders get a civics lesson with Leadership For Tomorrow program: Sun Postings
For about 50 students from John Muir Elementary School's fourth grade classes, a field trip to City Hall and the Justice Center Feb. 24 could be the inspiration for a career in public service. The trip was part of the Leadership for Tomorrow program, co-founded by City Treasurer Tom Mastroianni, Mayor Tim DeGeeter and the late Anthony Zielinski.
