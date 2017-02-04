Innovative Healthcare: Unique Clevela...

Innovative Healthcare: Unique Cleveland Clinic is ahead of its time

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The multispecialty hospital - Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi - has all it needs to deliver high-quality healthcare services to patients visiting the facility not only from the UAE but more than 60 countries but its real success lies in its "patient first" philosophy. Cutting-edge technologies can save lives and cure complicated chronic disease provided that they are supported by relentless, sincere team of qualified physicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 7 hr Angel Gabriel 121
Lebron grow up 7 hr Angel Gabriel 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,890 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC