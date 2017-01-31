Hundreds sign open letter to Clevelan...

Hundreds sign open letter to Cleveland Clinic regarding hospital's perceived connections...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Hundreds of medical professionals -- including MD candidates, doctors and nurses -- have signed an online open letter to the heads of the Cleveland Clinic, asking that the hospital publicly denounce its perceived support of President Donald Trump. The new Sydell and Arnold Miller Pavilion shot Tuesday, September 23, 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr rosemary 20,799
Lebron grow up 12 hr Truth 1
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Mon Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Jan 23 jan 27
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC