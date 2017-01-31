Hundreds sign open letter to Cleveland Clinic regarding hospital's perceived connections...
Hundreds of medical professionals -- including MD candidates, doctors and nurses -- have signed an online open letter to the heads of the Cleveland Clinic, asking that the hospital publicly denounce its perceived support of President Donald Trump. The new Sydell and Arnold Miller Pavilion shot Tuesday, September 23, 2008.
