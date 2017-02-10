How and when Cleveland plans to roll out its new rental inspection plan
Cleveland officials this week shared a timeline for how they plan to roll out the first citywide inspections aimed at preventing lead poisoning and making sure rentals are safer and healthier for children. Seek city council approval for Building & Housing Department budget that would include money for 33 new staff positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC