How and when Cleveland plans to roll out its new rental inspection plan

The Plain Dealer

Cleveland officials this week shared a timeline for how they plan to roll out the first citywide inspections aimed at preventing lead poisoning and making sure rentals are safer and healthier for children. Seek city council approval for Building & Housing Department budget that would include money for 33 new staff positions.

