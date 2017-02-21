History 3 mins ago 1:29 a.m.VIDEO | A look back at past Cleveland building demolitions
In the early morning hours on Friday, the smokestacks of First Energy's Lakefront power plant were detonated as part of a $15 million dollar demolition. We looked back at in our archives and found other demolitions of Cleveland buildings and bridges that we captured on camera.
