Highlights from Cupid's Undie Run in ...

Highlights from Cupid's Undie Run in downtown Cleveland to benefit Children's Tumor...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Saturday afternoon marked the 5th Annual Cupid's Undie Run. The event was held at House of Blues in downtown Cleveland and the purpose was to benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 10 hr Angel Gabriel 121
Lebron grow up 10 hr Angel Gabriel 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC