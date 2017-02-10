High speed pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with capture in Cleveland
A male was apprehended in Cleveland following a high speed pursuit that began in Strongsville at 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 9 and ended after midnight. Three Strongsville officers were involved in the pursuit that was later called off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC