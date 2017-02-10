Heartless Felon gang member pistol-whipped, shot Cleveland teen at close range, police say
A suspected Heartless Felons gang member is accused of being part of a group that attacked a 15-year-old boy for two hours, then shot him four times at close range. Darnell Taylor, 21, of Cleveland, is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony.
