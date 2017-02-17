Grieving mom meets little girl whose beating heart came from her daughter

A grieving mother has met the child whose life was saved thanks to the donation of her little girl's heart. Mothers Amber Travaglio and Ashlyn Richardson embraced in a tearful first meeting Feb. 8, one year after the heart of Travaglio's late daughter, Melody Kashawlic, 7, was donated to Peyton Richardson, 5. "It was an overwhelming sense of peace, which may sound strange," Travaglio told ABC News of meeting Richardson and Peyton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.