Great-grandmother attacked, robbed during Cleveland home invasion
A man slapped an 82-year-old great-grandmother and threatened her with a cord during a home invasion Sunday in Cleveland, police and the woman said. Investigators have not identified or arrested the man, who also took the woman's car during the incident that happened on Tarkington Avenue, police said.
