Frigid temperatures, partly sunny skies: Cleveland weather forecast Friday, Feb. 3
Make sure to grab that extra heavy jacket today in Cleveland, because a blast of Arctic air will dip wind chills to 3 degrees during your morning commute, and to 5 degrees later tonight. Surprisingly, but happily, dry skies will lead to a day of partly sunny conditions, so at least that will help it feel warmer for the start to your weekend.
