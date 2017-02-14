For 9th year, Cleveland Municipal Jud...

For 9th year, Cleveland Municipal Judges officiate weddings in Tower City on Valentine's...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

For the 9th year in a row, Cleveland Municipal Judges performed wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day at Tower City in downtown Cleveland. Twenty-two couples took part on the nuptials, in front of hundreds of lunch time visitors at Tower City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) 18 hr William brown 79
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue guess what 20,829
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,893,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC