For 9th year, Cleveland Municipal Judges officiate weddings in Tower City on Valentine's...
For the 9th year in a row, Cleveland Municipal Judges performed wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day at Tower City in downtown Cleveland. Twenty-two couples took part on the nuptials, in front of hundreds of lunch time visitors at Tower City.
