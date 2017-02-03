Five dead in Cleveland in 24 hours due to opiate overdoses
Five people have died in the city of Cleveland in the past 24 hours due to opiate-related incidents, Cleveland police said Sunday. First responders attended to 20 overdose victims Saturday, including the five who died, Cleveland police spokesman Det.
