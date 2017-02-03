Family: Stop leaving bears at site where 14-year-old's body found
A makeshift memorial of balloons, stuffed animals, candles and flowers has cropped up on the porch of the abandoned home on Fuller Avenue where 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was found dead last week. Her mother, Donnesha Cooper, is asking supporters to stop leaving mementos there, because the family would rather have Alianna remembered in places she loved.
