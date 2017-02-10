Family mystery solved decades after man was last seen
A painful family mystery has been solved after authorities in Cuyahoga County positively identified a man killed by a train in a Cleveland suburb nearly four decades ago using new DNA technology. Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office last week identified Michigan native Jim Williams as the man killed in Berea on Nov. 14, 1980.
