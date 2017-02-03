Dusty Pine's Custom Sportster Wins the J&P Modified Retro Class in Cleveland, Ohio
"While the world is stuck on politics, we're making Sportsters great again!" Dusty Pine isn't just blowing smoke with his statement. His custom 1993 Harley-Davidson Sportster rolled away with the Modified Retro Class of the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show in Cleveland, Ohio.
