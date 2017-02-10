Driver seriously injured in Ohio City crash in Cleveland
A driver was seriously injured early Friday after he traveled off the edge of West 25th Street in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood and overturned his vehicle. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. on the West 25th Street exit from the eastbound lanes of Ohio 2. Police say the man lost control of his 2014 Hyundai, traveled off the side of the road, then struck a traffic light pole.
