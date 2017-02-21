Downtown Cleveland Got a Cameo as Charm City POWERLESS
CLEVELAND, OH -- If you didn't know, the home base of DailySuperHero.com is based in Cleveland. This is why I found it pleasantly surprising during NBC's fourth episode of POWERLESS when they showed an establishing shot of the Wayne Security building in Charm City.
