Downtown Cleveland apartment checked by authorities home to man accused of kidnapping family members
A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday after being accused of kidnapping family members, assaulting them and holding them in his father's basement, police said. The Cleveland FBI and Cleveland police conducted a welfare check Saturday afternoon , at the request of Willoughby police, at his residence on East 12th Street in downtown Cleveland to see if anyone was in his apartment, Willoughby police Det.
