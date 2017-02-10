Cuyahoga-County 34 mins ago 6:13 p.m.East Cleveland 'landfill' owners challenge cleanup demand
A dump in the City of East Cleveland is sore to the eyes and now, the morale, of people living there. Sharon Blakeney lives along Noble Road and sees the nearly 2 million yards of waste and construction debris every day from her windows.
