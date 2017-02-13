Crime 52 mins ago 4:06 p.m.Authoritie...

Crime 52 mins ago 4:06 p.m.Authorities look into four Cleveland-area bank robberies Monday

13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Incidents occurred at Citizens Bank on Clark Avenue, PNC's West 25th Street branch, the U.S. Bank on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst, and the Third Federal Cedar Center in University Heights. An attempt was also made at the U.S. Bank on Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights, but authorities said no money was obtained.

