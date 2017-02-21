Court: Cleveland drug dealer may get shorter sentence because past sex crime wasn't...
A federal appeals court said Wednesday that a Cleveland heroin dealer and registered sex offender may be entitled to a shorter prison sentence because his sex crime conviction is not considered a violent crime under federal law. Michael Alexander Jr., 31, is serving a 12-year, 7-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in March 2013 to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
