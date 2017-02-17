Corleone's wins Cleveland's Finest Hors D'oeuvre contest
If you have ever gone to a restaurant and had a difficult time deciding between appetizers, Cleveland's Finest Hors D'oeuvre Contest is designed for you. No decisions, just nibbles of tasty small dishes, from mini veal parmesan sausage to shrimp and grits and more.
