Cleveland's Walnut Wednesday opening day set; where food trucks are now
If spring-like weather has you thinking about food trucks, hold fast to this upcoming date: May 3, the start of the Walnut Wednesday food truck season in Cleveland. Organizer Lisa Krieger of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, sponsors of the region's largest weekly food truck gathering, has scheduled that day to kick off the Perk Park events at East 12th and Walnut Streets.
