Cleveland's Harbinger Records Wins 2017 Grammy
While they didn't receive the red carpet treatment afforded music's biggest stars, a Cleveland based record label had plenty to celebrate when the 59th annual Grammy Awards were given out earlier this month. Harbinger Records , which was founded in 1983 by Bill Rudman and Ken Bloom, specializes in showcasing the Great American Songbook.
