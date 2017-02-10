Clevelanders skate through winter on ...

Clevelanders skate through winter on Public Square

Cleveland.com

The lakefront temperature reached 47 degrees, well above freezing, but it didn't melt the ice or deter skaters Saturday at the new Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink on Public Square.

