Cleveland would lose $2 million under Kasich's proposal for local...
Cleveland would lose more than $2 million annually from the state's local government fund under a provision in Gov. John Kasich's budget proposal. Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Canton would also lose money under Kasich's plan, which bases some funding on a jurisdiction's ability to raise local revenues, according to estimates released this week by the Office of Budget and Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC