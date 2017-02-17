Cleveland would lose $2 million under Kasich's proposal for local...

Cleveland would lose $2 million under...

Cleveland would lose more than $2 million annually from the state's local government fund under a provision in Gov. John Kasich's budget proposal. Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Canton would also lose money under Kasich's plan, which bases some funding on a jurisdiction's ability to raise local revenues, according to estimates released this week by the Office of Budget and Management.

