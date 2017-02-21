Cleveland to "phase out," but not close, eight schools after turnaround efforts flounder
Eight of the 13 struggling schools the Cleveland school district targeted for extra turnaround help four years ago have failed to make significant gains and need more "intensive" work, the district has decided. How far those changes will go is still to be determined and can vary by school.
