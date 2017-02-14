Cleveland teen Alianna DeFreeze died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma

Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old Cleveland girl whose body was found Jan. 26 in an vacant house days after she was reported missing, was beaten and stabbed to death, according to court records. Christopher Whitaker is accused of abducting DeFreeze, raping her and inflicting blunt-force injuries, stabbing and puncture wounds that killed her, Cleveland police detectives wrote in records filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court that were made public on Tuesday.

