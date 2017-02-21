Cleveland, state, JobsOhio reach deal that clears way for Opportunity Corridor

Construction is cleared to resume on the Opportunity Corridor project as a result of an agreement that Mayor Frank Jackson said his administration negotiated to ensure that the $331 million "boulevard" connecting downtown with the University Circle neighborhood benefits the city and its residents. Jackson told cleveland.com Friday that the Ohio Department of Transportation and JobsOhio, the state's privatized development agency, have now agreed to his demands that city residents get a fair share of the work and that the state pay for installation of utilities and for some cleanup of contaminated land along the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.