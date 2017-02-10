Cleveland rental inspections to look for peeling paint, flushing toilets, other hazards

Starting this summer, a new unit of Cleveland building and housing department will embark on a 5-year plan to inspect the interiors of rental homes for indications of lead paint hazards as well as working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and safe plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems. The push for the program was the city's significant number of children poisoned by lead paint, but Building & Housing Director Ron O'Leary said the ultimate goal is to "ensure that homes where people are living are safe, particularly for children."

