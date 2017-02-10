Cleveland rental inspections to look ...

Cleveland rental inspections to look for peeling paint, flushing toilets, other hazards

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Starting this summer, a new unit of Cleveland building and housing department will embark on a 5-year plan to inspect the interiors of rental homes for indications of lead paint hazards as well as working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and safe plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems. The push for the program was the city's significant number of children poisoned by lead paint, but Building & Housing Director Ron O'Leary said the ultimate goal is to "ensure that homes where people are living are safe, particularly for children."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Planning to visit Sat Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC