Cleveland rental inspections to look for peeling paint, flushing toilets, other hazards
Starting this summer, a new unit of Cleveland building and housing department will embark on a 5-year plan to inspect the interiors of rental homes for indications of lead paint hazards as well as working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and safe plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems. The push for the program was the city's significant number of children poisoned by lead paint, but Building & Housing Director Ron O'Leary said the ultimate goal is to "ensure that homes where people are living are safe, particularly for children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC