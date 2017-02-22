Cleveland Public Theatre presents Sta...

Cleveland Public Theatre presents Station Hope 2017

Cleveland Public Theatre is proud to announce CPT's fourth annual Station Hope event on Saturday, April 29th, beginning at 6:00pm on the grounds of St. John's Episcopal Church, 2600 Church Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. Station Hope is 250 individual artists and 50+ community and professional arts & culture organizations from across Northeast Ohio, creating diverse original works reflecting on and engaging with contemporary themes of social justice, equity and a shared vision of hope.

