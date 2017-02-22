Cleveland Public Theatre presents Station Hope 2017

Cleveland Public Theatre is proud to announce CPT's fourth annual Station Hope event on Saturday, April 29th, beginning at 6:00pm on the grounds of St. John's Episcopal Church, 2600 Church Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. Station Hope is 250 individual artists and 50+ community and professional arts & culture organizations from across Northeast Ohio, creating diverse original works reflecting on and engaging with contemporary themes of social justice, equity and a shared vision of hope.

