Cleveland Police: 6 dead after 27 opiate-related overdoses this weekend
From Saturday into Sunday, Cleveland Police responded to 18 opiate-related calls in Cleveland from Saturday into Sunday. Cleveland Police Spokesman Detective Reginald Lanton said in a press release that there were 20 victims, and five of them died overnight.
