Cleveland paczki guide: The cannoli paczki has landed in Cleveland
And the proof is in the, er, paczki at Colozza's Bakery at 5880 Ridge Road in Parma's Polish Village area. What better place for a cannoli paczki than an Italian shop in a Polish area? "I try to do a few new flavors every year and we thought cannoli flavored might be cool this year," says owner Angelo Colozza.
