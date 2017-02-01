Cleveland, other local governments co...

Cleveland, other local governments could get less state money under Gov. John Kasich's budget

Read more: The Plain Dealer

Some Ohio municipalities, including Cleveland, fear a funding distribution change proposed in Gov. John Kasich's budget could lead to more cuts in their state aid. The state's local government fund -- established in 1934 in a deal with local governments to create the state sales tax -- is currently divvied up based on several factors, including population.

