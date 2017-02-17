Cleveland Orchestra's residency in Mi...

Cleveland Orchestra's residency in Miami: What is its future?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

On my visit to the city last month, through the course of normal reporting, I learned that the orchestra appears to be poised to downsize the project to some extent next year, presumably in an effort to offset the $2.4 million deficit it reported in 2016. Note my use of the word "downsize," not "eliminate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) 52 min Cyber 72
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr mexico 20,845
Challenge Anyone? 19 hr RealGuru 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,009,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC