Cleveland Orchestra schedules revival of popular 'Violins of Hope' education concert
Long after the exhibition and other main "Violins of Hope" events have passed, the Cleveland Orchestra has arranged three encore performances of the project's highly successful education concert for families and children. Only this time, the concerts will take place not at Severance Hall but at the Maltz Performing Arts Center, in Temple-Tifereth Israel, on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.
