Cleveland, Ohio Settles Excessive Force Lawsuit for $2.25M
Attorneys for the family of a mentally ill woman who suffocated while handcuffed by Cleveland, Ohio, police say they've settled an excessive force lawsuit with the city for $2.25 million. Tanisha Anderson's family said they want the two officers involved in Anderson's death in November 2014 fired and prosecuted.
