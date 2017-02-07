Cleveland Monsters bounce Milwaukee Admirals, 4-1
Sonny Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand each scored a pair of goals to lead the Cleveland Monsters past the Milwaukee Admirals, 4-1, in an American Hockey League game on Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. After being shut out twice over the weekend by the Iowa Wild, the Monsters exploded for three goals in the first period and held on to improve to 21-18-2-3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Lebron grow up
|Sun
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC