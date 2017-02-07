Cleveland Monsters bounce Milwaukee Admirals, 4-1

Sonny Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand each scored a pair of goals to lead the Cleveland Monsters past the Milwaukee Admirals, 4-1, in an American Hockey League game on Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. After being shut out twice over the weekend by the Iowa Wild, the Monsters exploded for three goals in the first period and held on to improve to 21-18-2-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.