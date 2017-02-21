Cleveland Mayor Outlines 2017 Budget Proposal
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has laid out his plans for hiring workers and expanding services using the millions of dollars raised by the income tax increase approved by voters last November. The mayor's 2017 budget proposes more than $40 million in new spending on city departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Challenge Anyone?
|16 hr
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC