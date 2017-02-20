Cleveland mayor hopes new prosecutor will still honor $500,000 police dash camera...

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson remains hopeful that Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley will honor his predecessor's agreement to help Cleveland buy dash cameras for its police cars. O'Malley last month asked the city to put delay its purchase because there was not enough money in his office's discretionary accounts to honor an agreement by Timothy J. McGinty to reimburse Cleveland up to $500,000 for the cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.