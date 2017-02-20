Cleveland mayor hopes new prosecutor will still honor $500,000 police dash camera...
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson remains hopeful that Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley will honor his predecessor's agreement to help Cleveland buy dash cameras for its police cars. O'Malley last month asked the city to put delay its purchase because there was not enough money in his office's discretionary accounts to honor an agreement by Timothy J. McGinty to reimburse Cleveland up to $500,000 for the cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Lebron grow up
|23 hr
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC