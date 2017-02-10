Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's concerns about rental inspections: Displacing poor...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mayor Frank Jackson said that if an ethical or moral standard were applied to inspecting Cleveland's low-income rental homes for safety, about three quarters of it would be "closed up." Jackson made the comment last week when discussing the city's long awaited and soon-to-be implemented plan to start citywide inspections of rental units in response to its ongoing lead poisoning crisis.
Cleveland Discussions
