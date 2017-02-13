Cleveland man who ran online child porn sharing group pleads guilty
A Cleveland man who ran an online chat group where members shared images and videos of toddlers being raped pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges. Brian Keeling, 34, was arrested in December after he admitted to U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents that he ran a group called "Toddlers" on the messaging app Kik, according to a court filings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC