Cleveland man who ran online child porn sharing group pleads guilty

A Cleveland man who ran an online chat group where members shared images and videos of toddlers being raped pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges. Brian Keeling, 34, was arrested in December after he admitted to U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents that he ran a group called "Toddlers" on the messaging app Kik, according to a court filings.

