Cleveland man who carjacked St. Rocco's Festival-goer then caused fatal crash is sent to prison

A 20-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for carjacking a reveler at a West Side church festival last year, then killing a Maple Heights mother leaving a high-school reunion party in car crash. Common Pleas Judge Kelly Gallagher handed down the sentence to Brian Burns Jr. , who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated robbery, and drunken-driving charges in the Sept.

