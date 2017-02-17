Cleveland man grabbed, squeezed police officers' groins, records say
A 55-year-old man is accused of grabbing and squeezing the testicles of two Cleveland police officers while he was handcuffed during his December arrest. A grand jury this week charged Christopher Muldoon, of Cleveland, with two counts of felonious assault on a peace officer in the Dec. 7 scuffle at wife's parents' house on Fairview Court in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood.
