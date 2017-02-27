Cleveland man fatally shot while robbing couple on East Side, police say
A robbery victim shot and killed a Cleveland man Monday during a struggle over a gun at an East Side apartment, police say. Police say Patrick wore a scarf over his face when he approached a woman as she walked into the apartment about 7:45 a.m. Patrick encountered a 26-year-old man on the second floor.
