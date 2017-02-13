Cleveland man charged in fatal shooting in city's Clark-Fulton neighborhood
A Cleveland man is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man in a home in the city's Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cooper was arrested Friday, and he remains in custody after a judge set his bond at $100,000 during his initial appearance Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC