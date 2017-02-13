Cleveland man charged in fatal shooti...

Cleveland man charged in fatal shooting in city's Clark-Fulton neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland man is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man in a home in the city's Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cooper was arrested Friday, and he remains in custody after a judge set his bond at $100,000 during his initial appearance Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Planning to visit Sat Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC