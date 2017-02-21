Cleveland immigrants pay taxes, start businesses, create jobs, New American Economy says
Protesters gather at Market Square Park to protest President Donald Trump's immigration orders on February 3, 2017. A just-released study says Immigrants comprise just about 5 percent of Greater Cleveland's population, but are far more likely than their native-born neighbors to be entrepreneurs, and to work in professional, scientific, technical, healthcare, and manufacturing.
