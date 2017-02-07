Cleveland hip hop artist, former basketball prospect plead guilty to gang-related shooting
Three men, including a Cleveland hip-hop artist and a former high school basketball prospect, have pleaded guilty to a gang-related murder attempt near a Cleveland Heights middle school. Crayshaun Bates, Keith Griffin and Xavier Eberhardt each face years-long prison sentences after the trio pleaded guilty to attempted murder and participating in a criminal gang charges in the February 2016 shootout.
