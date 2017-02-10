Cleveland Donut Fest brings hundreds of donut-lovers to Red Space
With tickets in hand, hundreds of Clevelanders visited downtown Cleveland's Red Space for the first-ever Donut Fest in the city. The donut vendors were Jack Frost Donuts, Mary Ann Donuts, Moxie, Becker's Donuts, Jubilee Donuts, Peace Love and Little Donuts, Madison Donuts, George's Donuts, Holey Toledough, Bloom, Magnolia and Brew Nuts.
